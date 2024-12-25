New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): As temperatures in Delhi continue to stay in the single digits, more homeless people have sought refuge in government-constructed night shelters across the national capital.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius, intensifying the need for night shelters, where homeless people found relief from the biting cold.

Visuals from the Jama Masjid night shelter showed people resting comfortably, while similar facilities at Sarai Kale Khan, Old Delhi, and other locations also provided shelter to those in need.

On Tuesday evening, Delhi experienced light rain across several parts, further amplifying the winter chill.

Visuals from Kasturba Gandhi Marg showed how the drizzle added a wintry touch to the festive atmosphere. These showers also brought temporary relief from the city's persistent pollution, settling dust particles and slightly improving air quality.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 10 pm stood at 356, still in the "very poor" category.

However, the unexpected rain caused traffic jams and congestion in parts of the city, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace on roads like Ring Road near South Extension. (ANI)

