New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Delhi woke up to a cold morning on Monday with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below the season's average.

The decrease in temperature follows light rains in parts of the city on Sunday evening.

Also Read | Delhi School Bomb Threat: Over 40 Schools Get Bomb Threats Via E-Mail, Ransom of USD 30,000 Demanded.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature during the day is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

Sunday saw the second-lowest daytime temperature of the winter so far, at 23.7 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The relative humidity on Monday stood at 100 percent at 8:30 am, indicating a damp and cold start to the day.

The city's air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 212 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The CPCB classifies AQI levels between 201 and 300 as "poor," which can cause discomfort to sensitive groups and individuals with respiratory issues.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)