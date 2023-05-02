New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout case, was attacked more than 45 times with injuries found on his head, chest, and back, preliminary results of an autopsy conducted on his body after his death suggested on Tuesday.

The preliminary report of the autopsy said that the Tihar jail inmate was attacked over 45 times, with over two dozen injuries found on his head.

Hospital sources said that in the initial post-mortem report, it has been found that Tillu Tajpuriya was given 45 wounds. Five were found on his waist, while around seven wounds were on the head portion.

"Rest of the wounds were in other parts of the body," the sources added.

However, detailed information will be out after the autopsy is conducted.

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed allegedly by rival gang members in Tihar jail, prison officials said on Tuesday.

According to the prison officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

"This morning around 7am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tilu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger," Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District, Delhi Police said.

The police said that a prisoner named Yogesh Tunda, who was lodged in Jail No. 8 and other members of the rival gang attacked Tillu, who was lodged in Jail No. 9 with an iron grill.

"Yogesh alias Tunda and Deepak alias Teetar attacked Tillu Tajpuriya by breaking the iron grills of the ward which separated both gangs in the same ward," the official said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

On September 24 last year, two shooters shot and killed Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court No. 207 during a shootout.

Sources had said in September last year, a day before the Rohini shootout, (shooters) Umang and Jagdeep took weapons from a crook named Rakesh Tajpuria in Murthal.

"Then on the same day, Umang and Jagdeep took the dress of lawyers from a person near AIIMS. Meanwhile, Tillu was in constant touch with both of them through WhatsApp calls from jail," sources said. (ANI)

