New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi's much-awaited project for the construction of smart bus queue shelters is likely to gain momentum now as the AAP government has set aside 150 per cent extra funds for it as against last year, according to officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the 2022-23 budget on Saturday, allocated Rs 75 crore for the construction of smart and modern bus queue shelters in the city.

This allocation is 150 per cent higher than last year's Rs 30 crore.

The project for the construction of smart bus queue shelters was on the back burner because of lack of funds. Tenders were floated in the past but they received a lukewarm response, the officials said.

Now since more funds have been allocated, there should be no hindrance in the project. It will surely gain momentum, they said.

Under this project, hi-tech and modern bus queue shelters are to be constructed across the city. The bus stops will be equipped with CCTV cameras, GPS trackers, panic buttons, LED displays and illumination lights, and ramps for differently-abled people.

The budget allocated Rs 9,539 crore for the transport, roads and bridges sector. This is Rs 145 crore more than the previous year's allocation of Rs 9,394 crore.

