New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the 'delimitation process' is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory.

"Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it is completed, an election will be held in the Union Territory. Jammu and Kashmir will have its own chief minister and ministers. We are committed to this," he said while delivering his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort.

"This one year is a year of the new journey of development for Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is the year of the rights received by the women and the Dalits in Jammu and Kashmir. This one year is also the year of a life of dignity for the refugees in Jammu and Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, Prime Minister Modi has said that "our troops gave a befitting reply to the enemies".

"India is united in protecting its sovereignty," he added. (ANI)

