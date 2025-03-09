Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): Amid the delimitation row, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs on Sunday passed a resolution to discuss the exercise in the upcoming parliament session, set to resume on March 10.

The DMK MPs have resolved to safeguard Tamil Nadu's interests concerning the Lok Sabha seat delimitation issue, emphasising that the population-based exercise would impact not only southern states but also others like Odisha and West Bengal.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Sunday expressed strong opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise in 2026, arguing that a population-based approach would disproportionately reduce parliamentary representation for southern states. He highlighted that Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana would lose seats, while northern states would gain.

Addressing the media, Siva stated, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK party president MK Stalin convened an all-party meeting in the state. Almost 56 parties participated in that. In that meeting, we passed a resolution that if delimitation, which is going to happen in 2026, is done on the basis of population, it would affect the Southern states very much. Tamil Nadu will come down from 39 MP seats to 31. Kerala will come down to 12 from 20. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and other southern regional states will also suffer."

Siva emphasised that the party holds no grievances against the northern states but insisted that population figures should not solely determine representation.

"It cannot be done on the basis of population. Our leader has taken a decision and has passed the resolution. Based on that, from tomorrow onwards, when the second part of the Parliament budget session commences, we all will raise our voice on various rules like adjournment motion and zero special mention, short duration discussion," he added.

The DMK and its allies are expected to voice their concerns in Parliament, calling for a reconsideration of the delimitation process to ensure fair representation for all states.

This comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called for a united political front against the proposed delimitation exercise, urging various parties to join forces in opposing what he termed a "blatant assault on federalism."

To strengthen the collective stand, he convened a Joint Action Committee meeting on March 22 in Chennai, inviting representatives from multiple political parties to participate in the discussions.

The resolution was adopted during a meeting in Chennai, chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party attended the meeting, where three resolutions were passed. The primary focus was on the delimitation exercise, highlighting its significance in the forthcoming session.

One resolution read, "DMK MPs will raise their voices in Parliament supporting the efforts of Chief Minister M K Stalin to safeguard the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies. This meeting passed a resolution that MPs will raise this issue in Parliament and will attain victory by fighting without losing a single constituency for Tamil Nadu and maintaining the proportionality of Tamil Nadu constituencies."

Another resolution stated that DMK will coordinate with other states, including Karnataka and Kerala and others, for a fight against delimitation. The resolution says, "Coordinating with other states which are also losing constituencies because of delimitation. This meeting passes resolution, MPs will take responsibility that they will work together with alliance party MPs to coordinate seven States -Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab for the fight against delimitation, which are the states in possible danger to lose constituencies in the elimitation exercise."

The third resolution read, "With DMK MPs, alliance MPs, INDIA alliance MPs resolution passed to coordinate all Democratic forces against delimitation and to continuously raise voice in Parliament session, which to begin by March 10."

According to the DMK team, one minister has been assigned to each State to personally invite the meeting on delimitation, which the DMK proposes to hold on March 22 in Chennai.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin called for a joint effort from various political parties to raise their voices against delimitation, calling for a Joint Action Committee meeting on March 22 to be held in Chennai, inviting representatives from various political parties to join against the "blatant assault on federalism."

Meanwhile, RJD leader Manoj Kumar Jha said, "Delimitation is a very sensitive issue. Those who are making statements on this, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition, should be a little careful. "

Earlier yesterday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the state government will adhere to the directives of the Congress' central leadership regarding the delimitation issue, including the decision to join the Joint Action Committee proposed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"We will go by our party high command, and if the high command tells us, we will be a part of that and join hands with them," Shivakumar told ANI.

On Saturday, Stalin wrote to the Chief Ministers of seven states, both from National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ruling states and otherwise, to join him in the "fight against this unfair exercise."

He wrote to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi, and heads of all political parties in those respective states to join him.

Calling upon state units of national parties and regional parties to send senior representatives for the JAC, he tagged the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, Telegu Desam Party, Jana Sena Party, AITC, Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Akali Dali, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, AIMIM and multiple other state units for the meeting.

Congress backed CM Stalin's stance on delimitation. However, the party has not yet confirmed whether they will join the JAC meeting on March 22.

In his letter to other CMs, Stalin pointed out that the previous delimitation exercises were conducted in 1952, 1963, and 1973, but they were frozen by the 42nd Amendment in 1976 until the first census after 2000.

The freeze was extended in 2002 until the census after 2026. However, with the 2021 Census delayed, the delimitation process might happen earlier than expected, potentially affecting states that have controlled their population and achieved better governance.

The Chief Minister stated that if the exercise is based on population after 2026, states with better population control would face a reduction in parliamentary representation, which he called unjust. He also noted that the Union Government has not clarified the matter, only offering vague assurances.

As the row over constituency delimitation intensified, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for a Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation, alleging that Stalin's opposition was an attempt to "cover up" his "corruption and failure."

"This is his (MK Stalin's) attempt to cover up his misdeeds, corruption, and failure," Joshi told ANI. He said there was no need for a committee since there was no delimitation commission.

"What is the need of this committee when there's no delimitation commission so far, no terms of references?" Joshi asked.

Accusing Stalin of "talking nonsense things," he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the number of Parliamentary and Assembly seats would not be curtailed.

"The Home Minister himself has assured that there will be no reduction in the number of MP or MLA constituencies. Why talk nonsense things despite knowing that?" Joshi said.

Whereas, Congress leader P Chidambaram expressed his fear that if delimitation is conducted, Southern states will lose 26 seats in the Lok Sabha, and their voices will not be heard.

P Chidambaram said, "Delimitation is a serious issue. It was frozen in 1971. A census taken after 2026 will lead to delimitation, followed by re-determination of the seats. According to our calculation, if it is redistributed according to the current population of states, and the state's numbers are changed, our southern states, which have 129 seats, will come down to 103. The five southern states will lose 26 seats, whereas the populous states where population is growing will gain seats, especially UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan."

He further said that the Southern states have stabilised their population.

"Northern states have not stabilised the population, and it will take time to stabilise. With 129, our voices are not heard in Parliament. In 103 it will become worst. We are opposing delimitation and re-determination based on the current population. Tamil Nadu will lose 8 seats if 543 constituencies are divided according to the current population," he further said.

He said that the central government must start a dialogue on delimitation. (ANI)

