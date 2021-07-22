Amaravati, July 22 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said delivering benefits of various freebie schemes only to the eligible had been their endeavour in the last two years.

"Each eligible person should get the benefit and no ineligible one should not get it.

We have worked with that objective," the Chief Minister said after pressing a computer button to deliver Rs 490 crore to women under the 'Kapu Nestham' freebie scheme.

Under this, 3.27 lakh women belonging to Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities were given Rs 15,000 each for the second year.

"In the last two years, 3,27,349 women of these communities were given a sum of Rs 982 crore under Kapu Nestham.

We have done this in a transparent manner, leaving no scope for any discrimination and corruption, the Chief Minister said.

His government has endeavoured to deliver the direct cash transfer benefits to only eligible persons, Jagan stressed.

The Chief Minister's assertion came in the backdrop of media reports that hundreds of crores of Rupees might have gone into the wrong hands under various freebie schemes and that his government was now seeking to revalidate the beneficiaries' data.

Separately, the Department of Grama and Ward Sachivalayams issued a release, saying that the government was adopting a highly transparent approach in the implementation of various schemes.

"Eligibility is always a big platform in the selection process of beneficiaries.

A person who is found to be eligible one year at the time of applying may be disqualified the following year.

A reason for this may be the increase or decrease in their income levels," the release said.

Beneficiaries were chosen through a social audit as per the prescribed qualifications and due investigation at the field level, it added.

"Spending for the people is not always a diversion," it maintained.

