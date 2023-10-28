The demand for 'rangoli' colours has witnessed a rise in Gujarat's Rajkot ahead of Diwali celebrations. (Photo/ANI)

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Rangoli-coloured powder of Rajkot is in great demand in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat, as well as, in Germany ahead of Diwali celebrations.

Manubhai Adhiya, a Rajkot-based wholesale merchant, told ANI that this time, they have received a demand for colours, from Germany.

Also Read | Punjab Formation Day 2023: From Date to History to Significance, Everything To Know About the Punjab Day.

"This time the demand for rangoli colours has been coming from Rajasthan, Jodhpur, Ajmer...Then there is a demand from Maharashtra's Pune and Nashik. There is a demand from Goa too.....We have also made chocolate colour...," he told ANI.

In fact, the wholesale demand for colour is so much from many states in the country that, Rajkot merchants have stopped accepting the order as they cannot meet with the demand.

Also Read | Bangladeshi Woman Sent to Tripura Jail After Illegally Entering India With Lover.

The demand has increased by more than 100 per cent this year than the last year. The demand from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and many other states is so much that it is very hard to fulfil the order this time.

Adhiya said there are 36 different colours available with them in the market.

"This time, we received a demand from Germany and colours have been provided to them," he added.

Diwali, the important festival of lights, is celebrated twenty days after Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Navaratri.

This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 12. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)