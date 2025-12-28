Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple flag has become a popular souvenir amongst tourists visiting the pilgrimage site.

A shopkeeper noted a surge in demand for the saffron flag at the Ram Janmbhoomi temple, as many visitors purchase it as a souvenir.

"The Ram Mandir flag is in great demand by the people, and we have specially ordered it for the people."

He further stated that almost 100-200 flags get purchased in a day by the tourists.

Highlighting demand, stated that flags are also sent to other states for those who want them but are unable to visit.

"People visit our shop to purchase it, and we also courier the flag across the country, including to Bengaluru, Odisha, West Bengal, and Chennai", he said.

He explained the pricing for the flag, with the small-sized flag being Rs. 50 and large size at Rs. 100. It gives the visitors the flexibility to choose a size which would fit their needs.

It was officially hoisted on November 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.

As for the design, the 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound. (ANI)

