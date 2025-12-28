Himachal Pradesh, December 28: A 38-year-old paragliding pilot, identified as Mohan Singh, a resident of Barot in Mandi district, tragically lost his life on Tuesday afternoon following an accident at Bir Billing, a renowned paragliding destination in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The incident occurred during a solo flight, prompting immediate rescue efforts and an official inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

According to local police reports, Singh's paraglider reportedly lost control shortly after taking off from the Billing take-off site, approximately 14 kilometers from Bir. Eyewitnesses described seeing the pilot struggle to maintain altitude before rapidly descending and crashing into a wooded area near the landing site in Bir. Rescue teams, including local police and adventure sports volunteers, were immediately dispatched to the crash site. Singh was extricated from the wreckage and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have stated that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined. Dharamshala Paragliding Death: 27-Year-Old Gujarat Tourist Falls to Death As Glider Crashes Shortly After Takeoff at Indrunag Site in Himachal Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

The Kangra district administration has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Officials from the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, along with local police, are examining the paragliding equipment, weather conditions at the time of the flight, and the pilot's flying experience and certifications. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the standard investigative procedure. "We are thoroughly investigating all aspects of this unfortunate accident," stated a district official. "Our priority is to ascertain the cause and ensure compliance with all safety protocols in place for paragliding operations in the region."

Bir Billing is internationally recognized as one of the world's best paragliding sites, famous for its ideal thermals and stunning Himalayan views. It regularly hosts national and international paragliding competitions, including the Paragliding World Cup. The region attracts thousands of adventure enthusiasts and professional pilots annually, contributing significantly to the local economy. The popularity of Bir Billing has led to the implementation of various safety regulations, including mandatory registration for pilots, equipment checks, and guidelines for weather conditions. However, despite these measures, occasional accidents, though rare, underscore the inherent risks associated with adventure sports. Goa Paragliding Death: Pune Tourist Shivani Dabale, Pilot Suman Nepali Killed in Paragliding Accident in Querim, Adventure Sports Owner Arrested for ‘Unauthorised’ Operations.

This incident marks another unfortunate event in the history of adventure sports in the region. While authorities consistently emphasize safety and enforce regulations, such accidents periodically highlight the need for continuous vigilance and adherence to international safety standards. The administration has reiterated its commitment to reviewing and strengthening existing safety protocols to prevent future occurrences and ensure the well-being of pilots and tourists engaging in adventure activities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

