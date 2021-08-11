Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], August 11 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Telangana Congress leader Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday said that in the state of Telangana, "democracy has become the biggest mockery".

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has turned democracy and elections into a business enterprise.

Sravan said, "In Huzurabad, where the by-polls are to take place, nearly about Rs 300 crore public money has already been spent by the ruling party. The Congress leader further questioned where the party got such a huge amount of money.

"If KCR continues to behave in this way, instead of elections, it would be better that the Election Commission conducts auctions in Telangana with whoever bids the highest amount being made an MLA or MP. This is the kind of low-level democracy is being conducted here in Telangana state," Sravan said. (ANI)

