New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): With Delhi registering nine deaths and over 2,700 Dengue cases since September this year, the health experts opined the cases may not plummet in the city until mid-November.

Experts said that several patients are reporting Dengue Serotype 2 viruses which have the potential to cause Dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF), leading to bleeding complications.

Experts further stated that the cyclic pattern of Dengue is such that it shows a rise in the number of cases every three to four years.

As Dengue cases rose to a new level in Delhi this year, doctors claim it to be an epidemic.

Last week alone, Delhi reported 1,171 Dengue cases. With 217 Dengue cases in September, the city had a total of 1,537 cases until October 30, which is the highest in the past three years.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Pooja Khosla, Senior Consultant, Dept of Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "There is an epidemic like situation in Delhi and the situation has worsened in the last 4-5 weeks."

"Some patients claim that they have contracted Dengue for the first time, but when we collect their samples, we find they have a past medical history of getting infected with dengue," said Dr Khosla.

Positive IgM and IgG tests for dengue antibodies detected in an initial blood sample mean that it is likely that the person may have been infected with the dengue virus within recent weeks.

It has also been observed that the escalation in the number of Dengue cases in the national capital was reported following several admissions from neighbouring states majorly from Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Rajni Kherwal, Medical Superintendent, Swami Dayanand Hospital, said, "Situation has slightly improved as the number of patients admitted to hospitals has come down from 150 to 127. This year, about 40 per cent came from outside Delhi, mainly from UP."

"There were many Dengue patients who were admitted to ICU wards with signs of bleeding, platelets going down, DHF among others. We believe that the cases will be reduced by mid-November," said Dr Kherwal. (ANI)

