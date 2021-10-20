Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the officials should ensure that dengue and other seasonal diseases are handled with same promptness as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district administration, medical department and local bodies should work in full coordination to effectively control seasonal diseases and there should be no negligence at any level, Gehlot told the officials during a review meeting.

He was reviewing the seasonal diseases and Covid vaccination campaign through video conference from the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

Gehlot said the coronavirus pandemic posed a big challenge to the medical management of the whole world and the possibility of a third wave still remains.

"In such a situation, adequate arrangements for treatment and prevention of diseases like dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, chikungunya, swine flu from district level to village-'Dhani' (cluster of a few houses) should be ensured.

The chief minister said the work of Model Community Health Centre (CHC) is being expanded rapidly. "In the future, it will be our endeavour to make a model Primary Health Centre (PHC) to provide best medical services to the common man in village-Dhani. Along with this, efforts will also be made to strengthen the delivery facilities in a more modern way, so that infant and maternal mortality can be brought down to negligible level," he said.

Gehlot said common people should take dengue seriously and seek medical advice with immediate effect. "The administration should also make people aware of the prevention of dengue through IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities during the campaign.

He directed the local bodies to do regular fogging and the district administration to continuously monitor the seasonal diseases.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the "Dengue-free Rajasthan" campaign is being run in the state till November 3.

"Rapid response team has been constituted for effective control of seasonal diseases. Along with this, 24-hour control rooms have been set up in all the districts. Effective monitoring is being done at the district level regarding seasonal diseases," Sharma elaborated.

