New Delhi, December 26: As many as 12 flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports following visibility issues due to dense fog over Delhi. According to airport sources, among the 12 flights, 11 have been diverted to Jaipur and one to Lucknow between 6 am and 12 pm today. The officials earlier said that there was a slight improvement in visibility at 8.30 am when visibility was 75 meters, but it again dropped to 50 meters. The 50-meter visibility is considered zero visibility, the officials said.

Delhi-NCR region woke up to dense fog on Tuesday with the temperature as low as 7 degrees. The Delhi airport experienced delays in both arrivals and departures for about 30 flights including international due to dense fog, as per the Delhi Airport Flight Information Display System data today morning. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a dense fog alert for northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days. India Weather Forecast and Update: IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert for Northwest, Parts of Adjoining Central India for Another 3–4 Days

Dense fog to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest and parts of adjoining central India during the next three to four days, the IMD said in its statement. The IMD also released a satellite image showing a layer of fog spreading over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. As per the IMD data, the minimum temperatures over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh stand in the range of 6-10 degrees while most parts of Rajasthan, East UP, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand stands in the range of 11-12 degrees. Delhi Weather: Two Flights Diverted, Nearly 30 Delayed at IGI Airport Due to Dense Fog

Other parts of North India too experienced winter chills on Tuesday morning, as cities such as Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Moga in Punjab faced cold waves, engulfed in dense fog. The temperature in Prayagraj on Tuesday at 8:30 am was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

