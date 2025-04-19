Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): The 29.55 km Deoband-Roorkee new railway line project has received the approval of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), marking a significant milestone in Uttarakhand's infrastructure development, said officials.

According to a press release from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a successful speed trial was recently conducted on this section at 122 kmph, paving the way for its commissioning. With this new line, the railway distance between Delhi and Dehradun will be reduced by approximately 40 km, significantly cutting travel time.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for this achievement.

Highlighting the project's importance, Dhami stated, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is unprecedented development in the infrastructure of the country. Strengthening the railway network in Uttarakhand has been our priority, and the Deoband-Roorkee rail line is a historic step in that direction. I also specially thank Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, under whose guidance this project is progressing rapidly."

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister hailed the rapid pace of development in the state, attributing it to the "double engine government."

Dhami stated, "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has doubled the speed of development...the double engine government is fulfilling the dream of railway in the mountains."

The Chief Minister further noted that the new rail line will open new avenues of development for the people of Uttarakhand, giving a significant boost to tourism, employment, and business in the region. (ANI)

