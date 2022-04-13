Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Deepak Prakash blamed the Jharkhand government for the Deoghar cable-car mishap, State Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday admitted that "there have been some lapses".

He assured that stringent action will be taken after the investigation of the incident.

"Our Chief Minister is very serious on this matter. He himself has taken the cognizance and ordered the probe and forming of an enquiry committee. The whole government is very much concerned and serious. The accident is very unfortunate," Gupta told ANI.

Some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of 59 tourists stuck in the ropeway service. During the incident, two people were killed and several others were injured

He said, "After investigation, stringent action will be taken against those who are responsible for this. I admit there have been some lapses. It is yet to be ascertained about the people involved in the negligence."

The minister also assured that the Jharkhand government is planning to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

"We will take steps so that such incidents do not occur in future not only at this place but other tourist places like waterfall etc. We are planning to keep our state safe and secure," he added.

On being asked about the audit report done on Trikut ropeway by the Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) he said that everything is being investigated.

Dhanbad based government agency Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), had conducted a safety audit about three weeks ago of the 1,770m-long steel rope used to haul the cable cars -- and reported that its condition was 'satisfactory'.

The audit was done under the title 'Evaluation and advice on the present condition of haulage rope of detachable grip mono cable passenger ropeway of Trikut Pahar, Deoghar Jharkhand. However, in its recommendation, the agency stated that the rope needs extra attention as it is more than seven years old.

"It is suggested to have close visual watch especially of the splicing portion of the rope and the portions that have been identified as localized flaws in this investigation. The rope should be kept clean and protected from corrosion," the audit report stated.

"Special attention may be given to diameter and lay length measurements as the rope is more than seven years old. If any abnormality is noticed rope may be replaced immediately," it further added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the Deoghar cable car incident and Lohardaga violence. (ANI)

