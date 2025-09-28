New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCMP), Supreme Court of India had organized a 40 hours mediation training programme for the presiding officers of Debts Recovery Tribunals and senior executives of Public Sector Banks, said an official release from the Ministry of Finance.

The training was scheduled from September 24 to 28 at the Additional Building Complex of the Supreme Court of India. The training was organised considering the importance of dispute resolution mechanisms in the present times.

Mediation is internationally recognised as an effective practice for resolving disputes through mutual consensus.

During this training programme, various topics, including the concept of mediation, a comparison between the judicial process and various ADR processes, the process, stages, and role of mediators, ways of communication in mediation, as well as negotiation and bargaining in mediation, were covered.

The training programme also covered the role of various stakeholders, viz, referral judges, lawyers and parties, in mediation with special focus on the cases tried and entertained by the Presiding Officers of DRTs under the Recovery of Debts and Bankruptcy (RDB) Act 1993 and the SARFAESI Act, 2002.

The participants expressed their satisfaction regarding the range of topics covered during the training. They conveyed their appreciation to the Department of Financial Services and MCMP, Supreme Court, for organising this 40-hour mediation training. (ANI)

