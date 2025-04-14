New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Law and Justice organised an event to commemorate the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The occasion, which is also known as Ambedkar Jayanti and Equality Day, took place at the Jaisalmer House in New Delhi.

The Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal graced the event by paying a heartfelt tribute to Dr Ambedkar's legacy by bestowing flowers on a statue of the Father of the Indian Constitution.

The event was also graced by the presence of the Secretary (Justice), Senior officers, and the officials/staff of the Department of Justice.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasising that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realizing the dream of social justice today.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realizing the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmnirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb,' Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution. 'Ambedkar was also the first Law and Justice minister of Independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

