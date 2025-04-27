Gadchiroli, Apr 27 (PTI) A departmental probe is underway over alleged irregularities concerning a scheme to purchase cows in Gadchiroli district and action will be taken based on its findings, Maharashtra's Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike has said.

No person found responsible will be let off the hook, he asserted at a press conference here on Friday.

Shubham Gupta, the then deputy collector of Gadchiroli, is accused of being involved in alleged malpractices in a cow scheme for tribals in the district. It was alleged that funds meant for beneficiaries to purchase cows were misappropriated.

The civil servant was the project officer at the Ettapalli Bhamragad tribal development office in the district when the alleged irregularities took place in 2022-23.

When asked about the action taken against the IAS officer, who is now posted in Pune, minister Uike said, “A departmental inquiry has been underway for the past 8 days. No one has been let off. Action will be taken as per the findings of the probe.”

