Kolkata, April 27: Trinamool Congress General Secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, asked the Union government to initiate action in reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Mere ‘surgical strikes’ or ‘symbolic threats’ to Pakistan will not be enough after the Pahalgam attack. It’s time to teach them a lesson in the language they understand. It’s time to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Period,” said the Trinamool MP. ‘Let International Team Find Out the Truth’: Pakistan Wants Russian, Chinese Involvement in Pahalgam Terror Attack Probe.

He also criticised the Union government for allegedly pushing a narrative instead of investigating the lapses that led to the Pahalgam attack. “Over the past few days, I have been closely following the conduct of the mainstream media and those at the helm of the Union government. Instead of deeply investigating the lapses that led to this unprecedented terror attack in Pahalgam, they seem more focused on pushing a narrative that benefits a particular political party,” Banerjee said without directly naming the BJP. ‘Don’t Think Terrorists Asked Religion’: Karnataka Minister RB Timmapur Claims ‘Conspiracy Is Hatched to Give Pahalgam Terror Attack a Communal Colour’.

He also said that it is high time that all concerned rise above petty politics and confront this issue decisively, once and for all. Trinamool Congress leadership has already announced that they will be backing any efforts by the Union government in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. Of the several tourists killed in the Pahalgam attack, three were from West Bengal, and one of them was a Central Intelligence Bureau official. After the Pahalgam attack a resident from Nadia district of West Bengal, Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, who was attached to the Para Special Forces of the Indian army, was also killed in an ambush by the terrorist last week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).