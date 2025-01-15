Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): After Police cracked down on the case of a series of hoax bomb threats sent to Delhi schools, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that it is the work of depraved minds to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation.

"It is (the work of) depraved minds to do this kind of efforts (attempts) to destabilise social harmony and the progress of the nation...We have to be careful of such divisive forces, both in India and internationally and we need to fight them tooth and nail..," Goyal told reporters.

He also extended wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Pongal and said, "I want to wish the brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu on this auspicious occasion (of #Pongal2025). This is one celebration that all of India enjoys, we have Makar Sankranti in Maharashtra, Bihu in Assam, Lohri in northern parts of India, Pongal here, 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is epitomised by the celebration a New Year today. My warmest greetings to all people of Tamil Nadu, I pray for their well-being and prosperity..."

Earlier, Delhi Police cracked down on a series of hoax bomb threats sent to over 400 schools across the national capital, arresting a juvenile responsible for the menacing emails, officials said.

The accused, a public school student, was identified and apprehended after a thorough technical investigation by the Cyber Cell of the South District police.

The police recovered a laptop and two mobile phones from the accused, which were subjected to forensic analysis. The digital evidence revealed the accused's involvement in sending threatening emails to numerous schools in Delhi.

The accused used anonymous and encrypted email services to conceal his identity but was eventually caught through advanced technical methods, according to the police.

Upon further analysis of the recovered digital devices and the confession of the accused, it was established that so far, he was involved in several previous instances of similar threatening emails sent to more than 400 schools in Delhi, police said.

The accused used multiple anonymous and encrypted email service providers, and advanced tools to conceal his identity. However, advanced *technical methods helped in uncovering his digital trail.

On 8th January 2025, around 23 schools in Delhi received threatening emails warning of bombs planted on their premises, causing widespread panic, school closures, and disruption of academic activities. (ANI)

