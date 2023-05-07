Amravati, May 7: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a warning stating that a cyclonic circulation is expected to intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood extending upto the middle tropospheric level around May 9.

The IMD stated, "The cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu coast between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists and now tilts southwestwards."

"The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood now lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea and extends upto middle tropospheric level," an official statement said. IMD further mentioned that under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region on May 8. Heat Waves Forecast for 11 Mandals in Andhra Pradesh Tomorrow.

After that, it is expected to intensify into a depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea around May 9, IMD predicted. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the Central Bay of Bengal. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area. The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly," it mentioned.

Earlier on May 3 Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with senior government officials on the possible cyclonic situation due to low pressure in the South Bay of Bengal and asked the administration to remain prepared. Cyclone Mocha to Make Landfall in Bay of Bengal; Check List of States on Alert Till May 11.

The Odisha Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to conduct regular reviews regarding the cyclone and the Special Relief Commissioner to closely monitor the situation and work in coordination with all departments, an official statement said.

