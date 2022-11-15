Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the tribal communities will get all their rights in Uttar Pradesh, including housing, water and power, among others, as per a press release issued by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

Greeting citizens on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda in Sonbhadra, he said, "The tribal communities were always neglected by the previous governments, but now the central and state governments are working together with full commitment to ensure their rights."

"The government has decided that whether it is Tharu, Cheru, Kol, Musahar, Buiya, Ahariya, or any other caste or tribe, it will be given land patta (record of rights) under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and housing under the PM Awas Yojana or CM Awas Yojana," he added.

The Chief Minister launched 233 projects worth Rs 575 crore and distributed 'land pattas' on the occasion.

He also launched a coffee table book based on 12 tribes at this time. Earlier in the day, he performed 'annaprashan' for a few young children and also visited an exhibition of local goods.

Paying tributes to Birsa Munda, an iconic tribal leader, Yogi Adityanath said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared 15th November (birth anniversary of Birsa Munda) as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. We are grateful to him, as it is because of him that we are getting connected to our glorious past traditions. I extend my heartfelt greetings on this occasion."

Describing the rich cultural heritage of Sonbhadra, the CM said that it is the only district in India that has 13 tribes residing here, including Tharu, Buksa, Gaur, Kharwar, Sahariya, Paraiya, Bega, Panika, Agaria, Patari, Cheru, and Bhuiya amongst others. "Sonbhadra has the distinction of having survived the onslaught of nature since time immemorial", he remarked.

Speaking about the tribal communities, the CM said that they are not only protecting and preserving the forests, but also expanding them for the well-being of humanity at large.

"Prior to independence, these communities were tortured. Rani Durgavati and Birsa Munda sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle. After the BJP government came to power in UP in 2017, the Vantangiya village got the status of a revenue village. For the first time, an election was held and the Vantangia people got their voting rights", CM Yogi further pointed out.

The UP CM went on to say that in the last 70 years (from 1947 to 2017) no 'Gram Pradhan' had been chosen, nor had people had any access to ration cards, roads, power, schools, or social programmes.

However, many facilities have been provided in these villages in the last few years. Our government also named the medical college of Banda after Maharani Durgavati," he added.

Stating that development is the prime objective of the government, the CM said, "Our representatives are constantly working in this regard and as a result, a medical college is being constructed in Sonbhadra. The scheme of Har Ghar Nal is also being implemented."

"Today electricity is being delivered to you. Solar panels are being supplied in areas where there was a delivery issue with electricity. The connectivity in the state has improved. Besides, where the construction of roads was stalled owing to lack of NOC, the district administration and Forest department are working together to obtain the NOC and carry forward development programmes," the CM further added.

CM Yogi further pointed out that Eklavyaand Ashram schools are being constructed whereas free coaching is being provided for SC, ST and general category children through Abhyudaya coaching.

He also extended gratitude to the 'Seva Samarpan Sansthan' an NGO, and said that the organisation has worked sincerely for the rights of tribals by connecting them with the mainstream of the nation post-independence.

In the programme, other than CM Yogi, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare and Scheduled Castes and Tribes Welfare Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Forest and Environment Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State Sanjeev Kumar Gond, Robertsganj MP Pakori Lal Kol, Rajya Sabha MP Shakal and local Legislators were also present. (ANI)

