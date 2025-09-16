New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): In its commitment to promoting cleanliness and efficiency, the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) has successfully conducted 350 Swachhata campaign throughout the country between Nov 2024 and Aug 2025, an official release from Ministry of Defence said.

During this period, 40,245 files were reviewed, and 15,535 files were weeded out, with offices dedicating two hours per week to Swachhata activities.

Additionally, 16,497 Right to Information (RTI) applications, 1,119 RTI appeals, 4,990 Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRMS) grievances, 1,008 CPGRAMS appeals, 1 PMO reference, and 14 VIP references were disposed of during this period.

During Special Campaign 4.0 from 2nd Oct 2024 to 31st Oct 2024 , the Armed Forces conducted cleanliness drives at 4,792 sites, simplified 673 rules, and generated ₹58.53 crores revenue through the disposal and sale of scrap materials. A total of 86,92,161 physical files were reviewed, and 40,890 files were weeded out, effectively freeing 484,175 sq. ft. of space. (ANI)

