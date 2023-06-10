Hisar (Haryana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Amid reports of a rift between the BJP and Jannayak Janta Party, Haryana's Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala refuted all the rumours and said that the BJP-JJP alliance was going on well and would continue to work for the progress of the state.

Dy CM Chautala said, "Both parties are working together. We have a stable government and working for the progress of the state. Our effort is to reach out to more citizens and solve their problems accordingly. Today in every constituency, roadworks and engineering works whether public health or urban local bodies have been assigned work and it is our duty to assess their work. The park you see in front of me I had recommended an open gym here and I am happy that it has been maintained in a good state. This is a responsibility and officials are handling their responsibility very well. MLA Ram Karan Kala's resignation was submitted to me. We had started a scheme for the farmers to distribute them quick MSP by providing them with Rs 1000 for procuring potatoes and storing them and selling them when the rates are higher. I am trying to resolve the differences among the farmers and we can attain proper procurement. If we fail then the responsibility lies with us. He should not give his resignation because the farmers are getting higher MSP than in any other state on the procurement of sunflowers."

Regarding former minister Birendra Singh, he said that Birendra Singh should decide if he would contest the elections because BJP has a policy of maximum 75 years of age to fight the elections and if he decides to contest overlooking the policy of BJP, then from which party is he going to contest. He also said that development works are being carried out at every Vidhan Sabha seat.

Regarding MLA Jogiram Sihag Singh deputy CM said that he is in his constituency and he has informed and gone there.

Deputy CM participated in different programmes at different places in Hisar and also reached the houses of his workers. He advised his party workers to keep in touch with their colleagues for the upcoming 2024. (ANI)

