Kohima, Jul 14 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, two ministers and a legislator have undergone coronavirus tests after a driver at the Nagaland House in Delhi tested positive, official sources said on Tuesday.

Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom, minister Kashiho Sangtam and MLA Longrineken reached Delhi on Sunday, along with the deputy chief minister, official sources in the Nagaland House said.

The purpose of their visit could not be confirmed.

The driver, who tested positive for COVID-19, had picked Sangtam and Longrineken from Delhi airport on their arrival.

As the reports of the driver and some other staff of the Nagaland House, located on the APJ Abdul Kalam Road, came in as positive, the ministers and the MLA underwent tests as per the protocol, the sources said.

