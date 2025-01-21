Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has been appointed as the chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), replacing senior BJP leader Hina Shafi Bhat who held the post since December 2018.

The government has reconstituted the board of directors of KVIB along with J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, J&K Cements Limited, J&K Industries Limited, J&K Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation Limited and J&K State Industrial Development Corporation.

According to six separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Choudhary who is also the Minister for Industries and Commerce, has been appointed as the chairperson of all the reconstituted boards, each having a varied number of members.

