Tenkasi (TN), Feb 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday accused DMK chief M K Stalin of spreading false propaganda against the ruling AIADMK for political gains and said the opposition party cannot succeed as the people are vigilant.

Claiming that the opposition leader heaped baseless charges against his government, Palaniswami, who is co- coordinator of the AIADMK said, "Stalin enacts a drama at every instance, as he is desperate to come to power. But no one can deceive the people.

Addressing women self-help groups at Vasudevanallur and representatives of the youth, IT and womens wings of his party at Sankarankovil in this southern district, the chief minister asked the AIADMK youth and IT wing members to defeat the false propaganda of the DMK.

"You should involve wholeheartedly and highlight the achievement of the AIADMK government, he said.

Palaniswami, who wound up his three-day poll campaign in the southern districts on Friday, also exhorted the people not to be swayed by poll assurances of the opposition DMK, saying it can never come to power.

At Kadayanallur, the chief minister briefly stopped his speech on two occasions to allow two ambulances to pass by without any hindrance and reach the Tenkasi government hospital.

"Make way for the ambulance to pass," the chief minister appealed to the large crowd that gathered to listen to him.

