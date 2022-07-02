Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) Some people are killing innocent civilians to provoke the Jammu and Kashmir administration and security forces, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday.

"It is our policy not to touch innocents. Not a single such incident has taken place in the last two years. If there was something suspicious, a thorough investigation was carried out followed by some action," Sinha said.

He was addressing an event organised to commemorate the 32nd death anniversary of Sheikh Abdul Jabbar, a prominent political figure, in Ganderbal.

However, Sinha said some people have become desperate and "are trying to provoke us."

"They are killing innocents so that our security forces make some mistakes. (But), we will not commit such mistakes. We do not want to do any injustice with any innocent. But, we will not spare any culprit and they will be dealt strictly in accordance to the law," he said.

Violence and terrorism will achieve nothing. We must remember the sacrifices of the heroes of Jammu and Kashmir like Jabbar and tread the path of peace to establish a progressive and prosperous society, the Lt Governor added.

The LG appealed to the people to come forward and work together in taking Jammu & Kashmir in a path of development.

He said schools, colleges, hospitals and bridges in the union territory will be named after freedom fighters, martyrs or those who have contributed in Jammu and Kashmir's development.

Jammu and Kashmir is a symbol of India's unity and its greatness and we owe our strength to ancestors like Jabbar, he said.

With their blessings, we have made impressive strides to socio-economic development and today Jammu and Kashmir's growth is stronger than ever, Sinha said.

He highlighted the government's endeavours to bring transparency, accountability and efficiency in the governance system, besides reforms and policy decisions to accelerate unprecedented growth in sectors like industries, education, healthcare, power, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, social security, self employment etc.

Public welfare reforms introduced by the government in the last two years are paying the dividend and people at the last ladder of development are receiving the benefits, the Lt Governor said.

Our objectives are clear-social justice, equitable development and prosperity of all citizens. Welfare of our tribals, workers, youth, women and farmers is evident in the various schemes launched by the government. I expect every section of society, especially youth to contribute to the economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

