New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday inaugurated the Bharat Taxi driver onboarding initiative in Mumbai on April 23, aimed at strengthening urban mobility and improving driver livelihoods, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Cooperation.

The programme, organised at Kamla Vihar Sports Club in Kandivali West, saw participation from auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, transport union representatives and cooperative association members.

Also Read | Bagalkote Shocker: Husband Kills Wife After Heated Argument Over Suspected Affair in Karnataka, Arrested.

The initiative focuses on expanding access to structured digital platforms to enhance driver participation, improve transparency and create better earning opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Piyush Goyal emphasised the importance of cooperative and technology-driven models in strengthening India's evolving mobility ecosystem. He said Bharat Taxi enables drivers to participate as partners while benefiting from digital tools that can improve transparency, earnings and dignity of labour. He noted that such initiatives represent the future direction of India's urban transport systems.

Also Read | iPhone 15 Price Drops in India; Check Massive Discounts and Bank Offers by Vijay Sales.

The onboarding drive forms part of wider efforts to strengthen driver-first mobility systems across major cities. By simplifying onboarding processes, improving operational efficiency and ensuring more consistent access to ride demand, the initiative seeks to build a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for drivers and commuters alike.

Mumbai joins a growing network of cities, including Delhi NCR, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Lucknow, where organised mobility networks are expanding steadily.

Recent operational indicators reflect the platform's growth, with over 5.17 lakh drivers engaged, more than 50 lakh customers onboarded, and nearly 10 lakh rides facilitated every month across cities. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Vivek Pandey, COO of Bharat Taxi, said Mumbai is a high-potential market, and the strong support received from local driver unions has reinforced confidence in the platform's expansion plans and its commitment to building a robust driver ecosystem in the city.

The expansion aligns with the vision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to see Bharat Taxi operate across all major cities in India over the next three years, with Mumbai emerging as a key milestone in this national growth roadmap. The programme underscores the Government's continued emphasis on enabling technology-led, inclusive and cooperative mobility frameworks that respond to the evolving needs of drivers and commuters in metropolitan regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)