New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is believed to have suggested to the BJP's central leadership that a detailed analysis of the party's performance in the recently-held Assembly polls should be carried out and its workers should reach out to all sections of the society, sources said on Monday.

The ruling BJP on Sunday concluded its two-day review exercise of the relief work done by the party during the second wave of COVID-19 and its performance in the recently-concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The review was done by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, along with general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, all eight general secretaries of the party and joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash at Nadda's residence.

After the exercise, the party leaders went to meet Modi at his official residence. The meeting between them and the prime minister lasted for more than four hours.

Modi gave several suggestions to the BJP leaders regarding further strengthening the party and expanding its base among people, the sources said.

He suggested that the party should carry out a comprehensive analysis of its performance in the Assembly polls in the four states and a Union Territory, including the high-stakes contest in West Bengal, and try to reach out to all sections of the society, they added.

Seven states are scheduled to go to polls next year and the saffron party is in power in six of those, including the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, sharing the details of the review done by the party on its performance in the recently-concluded Assembly polls, the BJP leaders said the saffron party has improved its tally in West Bengal, where it has emerged as the principal opposition party.

They condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and asserted that the party firmly stands with the people of the state.

The BJP, along with its allies, won the polls in Assam and Puducherry. The saffron party lost the election in West Bengal, where it was engaged in a direct contest with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The party could not make much of a mark in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

