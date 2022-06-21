New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Central Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on real estate conglomerate Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited for violating several environmental laws at a residential project in Gurugram.

The company will also have to pay additional environmental compensation to the Central Groundwater Authority for illegal extraction of groundwater without permission and a defunct rainwater harvesting system at Sushantlok Phase - 1, Gurugram.

Also Read | Draupadi Murmu, Tribal Leader and Former Jharkhand Governor, Named BJP Candidate for Presidential Elections 2022.

According to the report of a panel set up by the National Green Tribunal, the firm had not obtained environmental clearance for the project spread across 604 acres as required under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

Also Read | Presidential Elections 2022: Draupadi Murmu, Tribal Leader From Odisha, Named BJP-Led NDA Candidate for President.

It had also not obtained the consent to operate and consent to establish in violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The report said the project proponent had applied for the registration of 39 tubewells with the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), but did not obtain a no objection certificate for extraction of groundwater.

The developer did not provide a rainwater harvesting (RWH) system for houses. Besides, RWH structures for open spaces and common areas are non-functional.

The panel had noted there is no effective solid waste management system in the project while roads, footpaths and parks are also not being maintained properly.

The developer is causing air pollution at the project site by not maintaining an adequate height of chimneys of generator sets.

Earlier, in February 2019, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had imposed a fine of Rs 12.18 crore on the company for discharge of untreated sewage, but the builder had denied to follow the directions, questioning the "authority and powers" of the pollution control body instead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)