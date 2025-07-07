Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the plan for the development of Greater Bengaluru is being finalised and the same will be placed before the state cabinet in its next meeting.

"We are already in the process of finalising (development of Greater Bengaluru). I will place it before the next cabinet," DK Shivakumar told reporters.

Earlier in May, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

On May 25, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) division would be completed by September 15, and the Greater Bengaluru Authority would be formed after that.

In June this year, DK Shivakumar and officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) met officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and visited some facilities to learn how the national capital is dealing with urban challenges such as town planning, waste management and the construction bylaws.

"Delhi is a very historic, big and planned city. The population is double that of Bangalore. There are three challenges in Delhi: town planning, waste management, and the construction by-laws. Though I visited Hyderabad and Chennai as well, but it was very important to know about the new policies in Delhi. If a city is not planned, it cannot work... I had a brief meeting and they gave their presentation citing new laws and their plans for the coming 25-30 years," Shivakumar said. (ANI)

