Chennai, July 7: At least 10 neighbourhoods were impacted by a power cut in the Madambakkam area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu on July 7. This scheduled outage, lasting from 9 AM to 2 PM, was part of planned maintenance work carried out by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO). The maintenance aims to upgrade the city’s power infrastructure to ensure better service reliability in the long run. Residents experienced a temporary disruption as crews worked to enhance the electricity network. A similar five-hour power cut is set for various other parts of Chennai on Tuesday, July 8. Chennai Power Cut on June 19: Several Parts of City To Witness 5-Hour Outage on Thursday, Check List of Affected Areas.

On July 7, affected neighbourhoods in Madambakkam included Rajaji Nagar, Sudarsan Nagar, Ambiga Nagar, Gnanandha Nagar, and Ganapathy Nagar, among others. The maintenance is essential for strengthening the power supply, but it will cause inconvenience during the outage hours. On July 8, power will be disrupted in parts of KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Pallikaranai, and several surrounding areas. Scroll below to check the full list of areas affected by the power cut on July 8. Chennai Power Cut: Parts of City To Face 5-Hour Power Outage on June 4 and 5 Due to Maintenance Work, Know Timings and List of Affected Areas.

List of Affected Areas on July 8:

The following areas will be affected by the power cut on by the scheduled power cut on Tuesday, July 8, between 9 AM and 2 PM.

KK Nagar Zone: PT Rajan Salai, SSB Nagar, Venkatesapuram, Sector 15, AP Koil Street, Ellaimuthamman Koil Street, Aruna Colony, Baby Colony, Vijaya Street, Ashok Nagar (77th to 92nd Streets).

PT Rajan Salai, SSB Nagar, Venkatesapuram, Sector 15, AP Koil Street, Ellaimuthamman Koil Street, Aruna Colony, Baby Colony, Vijaya Street, Ashok Nagar (77th to 92nd Streets). Pallikaranai Area: Kovilambakkam, Narayanapuram, Viduthalai Nagar (part), West Anna Nagar, Chakravarthi Nagar, Maxworth Nagar, Manohar Nagar, Leo Industrial Estate.

Kovilambakkam, Narayanapuram, Viduthalai Nagar (part), West Anna Nagar, Chakravarthi Nagar, Maxworth Nagar, Manohar Nagar, Leo Industrial Estate. Besant Nagar (33KV/11KV supply lines): 1st and 3rd Seaward Roads, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Raja Srinivasa Nagar Main Road, Rajagopalan Main Road, Teachers Colony (1st to 4th Streets).

1st and 3rd Seaward Roads, Balakrishna Road, Jayaram Nagar, Kuppam Beach Road, Raja Srinivasa Nagar Main Road, Rajagopalan Main Road, Teachers Colony (1st to 4th Streets). Gowrivakkam and Surrounding Areas: Madambakkam, Santhoshpuram, Dhosi Apartment, Valli Nagar, Venegaivasal Main Road, Thalapathi Stalin Street, Punithavathi Colony (Streets 1 to 6), Thiruvalluvar Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Link Street.

Madambakkam, Santhoshpuram, Dhosi Apartment, Valli Nagar, Venegaivasal Main Road, Thalapathi Stalin Street, Punithavathi Colony (Streets 1 to 6), Thiruvalluvar Street, Vembuliamman Koil Street, Link Street. Medavakkam: Embassy Residency, Sholinganallur, Global Hospital, NPS School, Indira Priyadarshini Nagar, Gurudev Colony, Pushpa Nagar, Perumal Koil Arch, Appar Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Dawood Nagar (Streets 1 to 3).

Embassy Residency, Sholinganallur, Global Hospital, NPS School, Indira Priyadarshini Nagar, Gurudev Colony, Pushpa Nagar, Perumal Koil Arch, Appar Street, Ponniamman Koil Street, Bajanai Koil Street, Dawood Nagar (Streets 1 to 3). Sembakkam: Manavalan Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Lakshmi Nagar, Bagyam Nagar, Navaneetham Nagar, VGP Pon Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar 8th Street, Jeyendra Nagar (Streets 1 to 13).

Manavalan Nagar, Senthil Avenue, Lakshmi Nagar, Bagyam Nagar, Navaneetham Nagar, VGP Pon Nagar, Kamaraj Nagar 8th Street, Jeyendra Nagar (Streets 1 to 13). Selaiyur: ALS Nagar (part), Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar (part), Agaram Main Road (part), Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony.

ALS Nagar (part), Ramana Nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Manickam Avenue, Padmavathy Nagar (part), Agaram Main Road (part), Vedachalam Nagar, SR Colony. Nehru Nagar and Nearby Localities: Chitlapakkam, Tiru Vi Ka Nagar, Hari Doss Puram, Amman Koil Street, Agathiar Street, Sarva Mangala Nagar, UV Saminathan Street, Paman Samy Salai, Babu Street, Kalaivanar Street, Kalyanasundaram Street, Sudha Avenue, Sarathambal Street.

As Chennai continues to expand and modernise its infrastructure, these scheduled power outages are essential to maintaining a stable and efficient electricity supply. TANGEDCO has urged citizens to stay prepared and keep an eye on official updates for any last-minute changes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).