Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take charge as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for a third term.

Maharashtra's Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and both former Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan and stake claim to form the government in the state today.

The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for Thursday (December 5) at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony with Devendra Fadnavis mentioned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra released by state government on Wednesday.

An official invitation card of swearing-in ceremony sourced from Fadnavis' office states that he is set to take oath as chief minister of the State at Azad Maidan in Mumbai at 5:30 pm in December 5 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party unanimously elected Devendra Fadnavis as Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party.

Selcted to lead the Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, Devendra Fadnavis termed the Assembly elections as "historic", reiterated the "Ek Hain to Safe Hain" rhetoric of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during campaigning and added "Modi Hai to Mumkin hai".

After being unanimously elected as the Leader of Maharashtra BJP Legislative Party, Devendra Fadnavis saID, "I thank everyone from the legislative party that you all chose me unanimously. I thank our central observers Vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman also. As you all know these were historic elections and these elections have proved that 'Ek hai toh safe hai' and 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai'. We have restarted our series of victories with Haryana and now Maharashtra has given such a thumping mandate that I completely bow down before the Maharashtra voters. I also thank CM Eknath Shidne and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and our other allies."

A legislature party meeting of the BJP was held at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan here to elect its leader, who is expected take over as the next chief minister of the state.

Chandrakant Patil and Sudhir Mungantiwar formally nominated Fadnavis as the party's legislative leader. "I nominate Devendra Saritatai Gangadharrao Fadnavis as the leader of the party's legislative wing," they announced.

Yesterday leaders of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP's Mahayuti alliance visited Mumbai's Azad Maidan to oversee preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister, scheduled to take place on December 5.

The ceremony will mark the beginning of the new government in Maharashtra, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the state assembly elections.

The event is expected to be attended by senior NDA leaders and several Chief Ministers and Prime Mister Narendra Modi.

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls, Fadnavis fought the elections from Nagpur South West constituency and defeated Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe of Congress. This seat has been his stronghold since 1999.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively. (ANI)

