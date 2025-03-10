Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Devotees celebrated with joy during the Rangbhari Ekadashi festival at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises on Monday.

This vibrant event marks the start of the Holi festivities and is observed five days prior to the main celebration of Holi.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Amount To Be Increased From INR 1,500 to INR 2,100? Never Promised Hike in Payout, Says Ajit Pawar After Presenting Maharashtra Budget 2025-26.

The atmosphere is filled with color, devotion, and excitement as participants take part in the joyous occasion.

Meanwhile, the traditional 'Lathmar' Holi festivities commenced in Nandagaon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations in Mathura.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: 3 Men Assault Salesman, Break His Nose After He Takes Too Long To Come out of Public Toilet in Sector 19; Case Registered.

This unique and vibrant event, celebrated with great enthusiasm, is deeply rooted in the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.

According to folklore, Lathmar Holi symbolises the playful exchange between Krishna's village, Nandagaon, and Radha's village, Barsana. It is believed that Krishna, along with his friends, visited Barsana to tease Radha and her companions, who playfully responded by chasing them away with sticks (lathis).

This tradition continues today as women from Barsana visit Nandagaon to engage in a mock battle with men wielding shields for protection.

Devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad gathered at Nandagaon's famous temple premises to witness the colorful spectacle.

The air resonated with Holi bhajans and chants of 'Radhe Radhe' as participants drenched each other in gulal (colored powder). The event saw an elaborate arrangement of flowers, music, and traditional sweets, adding to the festive spirit.

Following Lathmar Holi in Nandagaon, the celebrations will continue in Barsana, where men from Nandagaon will visit to partake in the joyous tradition.

The Holi festivities in Mathura, widely regarded as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, will culminate with grand processions, cultural performances, and temple rituals leading up to the main Holi festival.

Authorities have deployed additional security measures to ensure a smooth celebration, with local administration closely monitoring crowd management and traffic control.

People in Sambhal also celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi Holi amid tight security on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)