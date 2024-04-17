Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of 'Ram Navami,' a large number of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on Wednesday morning in a vibrant display of faith and celebration.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

According to officials, devotees started flocking to the ghats at night. 'Darshan' started at Ram Temple at 3:30 am.

Regarding security arrangements, IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar said that arrangements have been made for devotees.

"All the areas have been distributed into zones and sectors. Our volunteers and force multipliers have been put in place. Arrangements have also been made for the movement of heavy vehicles," the IG said.

Special focus is on ensuring that devotees do not face any difficulties. Arrangements for drinking water, colourful tarpaulins to protect them from the heat, and arrangements for the stay of devotees are being made, he added.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)'s spokesperson, Sharad Sharma, said that the celebration of Ram Navami at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been eagerly awaited for 500 years and the whole country is overjoyed.

"This is the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. This is the first time that Lord Ram's devotees will celebrate the Janmotsav on the premises of the temple; this was awaited for 500 years. The entire country is happy today. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is dedicated to serving devotees. It is cooperating with all the devotees who are coming in," he said.

56 types of Bhog Prasad will also be offered to Ram Lala.

The celebration will be broadcast on about a hundred large LED screens throughout Ayodhya. There will also be live broadcasts on the trust's social media accounts, the trust said in a post on X. (ANI)

