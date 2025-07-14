Uttar Pradesh [India], July 14 (ANI): On the occasion of 'First Sawan Somwar', a huge number of devotees flocked to Shiva temples. Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a massive crowd of devotees visited Nageshwar Nath Temple to offer prayers on the first Monday of the 'sawan' month. In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, the district administration showered flower petals on the devotees standing in queues to offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a large number of devotees visited the Mankameshwar temple to offer prayers on the 'first sawan somwar' month. Similarly, in Gorakhpur, a vast number of devotees visited the Jharkhandi Mahadev Shiv Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Baghpat's Parashurameshwar temple and Meerut's Kali Paltan Temple also saw a large number of Shiva devotees coming to offer prayers on the first somwar of the Sawan month.

The temples reverberated with Vedic chants, accompanied by the sounds of conch shells, bells, and hymns. Devotees were seen queuing up to offer prayers and perform rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva, as the auspicious month of Sawan continues to draw crowds.

During this holy month, devotees undertake fasts, offer prayers, chant Shiva mantras, sing devotional bhajans, and perform Rudrabhishek--the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam. Many devotees observe strict fasts, abstaining from grains and consuming only fruits, milk, and specific foods permitted during fasting.

Every Monday (Somwar) of this month is considered especially auspicious and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Tuesdays (Mangalwar) are observed in honour of Goddess Parvati, the divine consort of Shiva. July 14 marks the first Monday of this year's Shravan (Sawan) month.

Devotees offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples during the 'Sawan' month.

On the occasion, scared Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal was performed in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. Firstly, Mahakal Baba was bathed with water, which was followed by 'Panchamrit Abhishek' with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruits. After that, Baba was offered the sacred Bhasam.

This year, Shravan began on July 11 and will conclude on August 9. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered one of the holiest periods for Shiva devotees. (ANI)

