New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Morning Aarti was performed at Shri Aadya Katyayani Shakti Peeth temple at Chhattarpur in Delhi on the sixth day of Navratri on Sunday.

Several devotees gathered at the Chhatarpur Temple to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: Ten Fascinating and Lesser-Known Facts About Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Father of the Indian Constitution, on His 133rd Birth Anniversary.

The sixth day of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Katyayani. This year, the Navratri festival, spanning nine days, commenced on April 9 and is set to conclude on April 17. Throughout this period, people have been venerating Maa Durga and her nine manifestations known as the Navadurgas.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the countrymen on the fifth day of the festival.

Also Read | Puthandu Vazthukal 2024 Images & Tamil New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Puthandu With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and SMS.

On the fifth day of Chaitra Navratri, Panchmi, Goddess Skandmata is worshipped by the devotees.

"On this day of Navratri, devotees of the goddess worship Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga. I pray to the Goddess, the provider of consciousness, to always bestow her blessings on all my countrymen," he stated in a post on social media platform X.

The nine-day festival, which is also known as Rama Navratri, ends on Rama Navami, Lord Ram's birthday. During Chaitra Navratri, people also fast and worship the goddess Durga. They also perform Ghatasthapana, the invocation of goddess Shakti, which is a significant ritual followed during the period. Navratri also celebrates calmness and peacefulness in the form of Maha Gauri Mata.

The festival also marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar, and people in Maharastra celebrate it as Gudi Padwa, while Kashmiri Hindus observe it as Navreh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)