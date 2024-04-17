New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Ram on the occasion of Rama Navami all across the country on Wednesday.

A huge number of devotees arrived at the Hanuman temple in Bihar's Patna on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bodies of Two Constables, Including Female Cop Recovered From Rented Apartment in Prayagraj; Investigation Underway.

Mantras were chanted by priests and bhajans (devotional songs) were played on the temple premises.

Devotees also thronged to Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami to offer prayers.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024: Ayodhya Decorated Lavishly as Ram Navami Celebrations Begin in Holy City, ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla Idol at Noon (See Pics and Videos).

Special puja and havan were performed at Kodana Rama Swamy Temple in Bengaluru on the occasion of Ram Navami.

People also thronged to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Devotees were seen standing in the long queue and waiting patiently for their chance to offer prayers at the Mansa Devi temple in Haryana's Panchkula on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people saying that there was a feeling of unparalled joy in Ayodhya as this would be the first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha of the Temple.

"This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is in unparalleled joy in this celebration of Rama Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have the privilege of celebrating this Rama Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the reward of so many years of hard penance and sacrifice by the countrymen," PM Modi posted on X.

Extending his wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister said that the memories of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya still pulsate in his mind with the same energy.

"Best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment in Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy," he wrote on X.

"I have full faith that the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and his ideals will become a strong basis for the creation of a developed India. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of a self-reliant India," the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements and security measures have been made by the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure the smooth conduct of the festivities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami.

This is the first Ram Navami celebration after the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony at the Ram temple.

Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River in Ayodhya.

According to officials, devotees started flocking to the ghats at night. 'Darshan' started at Ram Temple at 3:30 am.

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)