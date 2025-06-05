Haridwar, Jun 5 (PTI) Devotees gathered in large numbers on the banks of the Ganga here on Thursday for a dip in the holy river on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

It is believed that the River Ganga descended on the Earth from heaven on this day.

All the ghats of the river including Har ki Pauri witnessed a seemingly unending stream of devotees since early morning.

It is believed that bathing in the Ganga on the occasion has the power to absolve one of many sins.

Extensive security arrangements had been made in anticipation of a huge turnout of devotees on the Ganga ghats for the occasion.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit and SSP Paramendra Doval were busy inspecting the security arrangements in and around the ghats since morning.

The fair area was divided into 11 zones and 27 sectors.

The convergence of a huge crowd of devotees in the city led to traffic jams at various points.

Vehicles were seen moving at a snail's pace from Shankaracharya Chowk to Singhdwar flyover. People also got stuck in traffic jams on the internal roads.

There was a huge jam on the highway from Haridwar to Najibabad, Rishikesh and Dehradun, giving the traffic police a tough time to manage the movement of vehicles.

