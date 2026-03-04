Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): All eyes will be on England's white-ball legend Jos Buttler when he takes on India during the T20 World Cup semifinal against India to finally overcome his lean patch with the bat and produce the fireworks that have placed him amongst the greatest to play limited-overs cricket.

Buttler has looked a shadow of himself during the ongoing T20 World Cup, managing just 62 runs in seven innings at an average of 8.85. However, the familiar ground of Wankhede Stadium could help him bounce back and deliver the knock fans have been waiting for.

At Wankhede Stadium, Buttler has scored 909 runs in 31 matches and innings at an average of 32.46 and a strike rate of 143.82, including a century, three fifties and a best score of 116.

In the ICC events knockout matches, the right-hander has been solid, scoring 289 runs in nine innings at an average of 41.28, at a strike rate of 136.32, with two fifties and a best score of 80*. His half-centuries have come in: 59 against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup final 2019 and 80* against India in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Squads: India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton. (ANI)

