Devotees offers 'Araghya' to Sun on last day of Chhath Puja (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Devotees offered 'Araghya' to the rising sun as toxic foam floated on the surface of the polluted Yamuna river during Chhath Puja celebrations at Kalindi Kunj, in the national capital, on Monday morning.

The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna River, which can cause skin and respiratory problems.

Meanwhile, devotees across the country offered 'Araghya' and broke their 36-hour fast on Monday morning, marking the conclusion of the four-day-long Chhath Puja festival.

In Jharkhand's Ranchi, devotees offered prayers to the sun.

Performing the rituals, the devotees made offerings to the sun while standing in knee-deep water.

The four-day festival of Chhath began on Friday and is regarded as the festival of purity, goodwill, and faith.

The Chhath Puja is a festival in which devotees worship and make offerings to the setting and rising sun.

Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bengal. However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states live.

Devotees especially take the fast and worship the sun for the long lives and well-being of their family members, also praying for their expectations and attempts to come true.

The trend of celebrating the festival of Chhath is believed to have started in the hilly regions of Nepal after the political change of 1990 when democracy was restored in the Himalayan nation.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

This festival witnessed a high participation rate of women, is marked with fanfare and is also regarded as an occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed. (ANI)

