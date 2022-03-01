Dehradun/Rishikesh, Mar 1 (PTI) After strict COVID-19 restrictions were removed, a large number of Shiva devotees thronged temples across Uttarakhand on Mahashivaratri on Tuesday, causing the traffic to crawl at a number of places.

The ancient Neelkanth Mahadev temple near Rishikesh witnessed a big turnout since the early hours of the day as enthusiastic devotees turned up at the temple to offer 'jalabhishek', leading to a long traffic jam along the route.

By evening about two lakh people had visited the temple, Additional SP (Pauri) Manisha Joshi said.

The Virbhadra Mahadev temple, situated at the confluence of Rambha and Ganga rivers in Rishikesh, also saw similar crowds and so did the Daksha Prajapati mandir at Kankhal in Haridwar and the Tapkeshwar temple along the banks of Tons river in Dehradun.

A two-km-long queue was seen outside the Daksha Prajapati temple, Haridwar SP (traffic) Manoj Katyal said, adding that so far, around one lakh devotees have visited the shrine.

With adequate deployment of police personnel, the crowds at all the temples were managed well, the officials said.

