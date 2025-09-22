Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): On the first day of the Navratri festival, devotees in large numbers flocked to the over 200-year-old Kalibari Temple in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, offering prayers with devotion and seeking blessings for normalcy to return after the devastation caused by the recent natural disasters in the state.

Worshippers prayed not only for prosperity and happiness but also for the restoration of lives and livelihoods disrupted by the prolonged monsoon calamity.

Local resident Chaman Sharma, speaking to ANI, described the significance of the day.

"I extend my warm wishes to everyone on Navratri. May this Navratri be auspicious for all. Like every year, this year too Navratri has come, but it is special as there is an additional day in the calendar. It is very beneficial for everyone's welfare and growth. I hope it will bring joy to our future generations. Given the kind of natural disaster we have faced this year, we pray to Goddess Durga that everyone stays blessed, free of disease, and that this Navratri ensures peace and prosperity for all," said Chaman Sharma.

Temple priest Mukti Chakravarti, who serves as assistant pujari at the 203-year-old Kalibari temple, also spoke to ANI after leading prayers on the first day of Navratri.

"First of all, I extend greetings to the people of the state and the residents of Shimla on Navratri. We began the worship today with prayers to Goddess Shailputri. The huge gathering of devotees here shows their faith even after the natural disaster that caused loss of lives and property in the state. Although Shimla did not suffer as much damage compared to some other districts, the fear and trauma still linger. I pray to the Goddess that every household is filled with happiness, that Her blessings reach every corner, and that people remain healthy and disease-free. Life should return to normalcy as it was before," he said.

Chakravarti also urged solidarity and compassion. "Everyone who can should extend help to those affected. We must deal honestly and equally with all, without discrimination. According to the almanack, this year Navratri has one extra day, but what matters most is devotion. Even if we worship with a pure heart and offer prayers sincerely, that will suffice," He said.

The temple priest said that special prayers were also held for the souls of those who lost their lives in the disasters and for the well-being of families still coping with losses.

The Kalibari Temple, a landmark spiritual and cultural site in Shimla for more than two centuries, continues to draw devotees from across Himachal Pradesh and beyond during Navratri. (ANI)

