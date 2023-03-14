Hamirpur, March 14 (PTI) About seventy thousand devotees thronged the Baba Balak Nath temple in Himachal Pradesh's Deotsidh on Tuesday on the first day of a month-long 'chaitra' fair.

Deputy Commissioner Hamirpur, Debasweta Banik offered puja at the temple and also unfurled the Red flag of the Babaji in presence of thousands of devotees.

She was accompanied by SP Akriti Sharma and the temple priest Rajendra Giri.

Chanting religious hymns, thousands of devotees offered food grains, cash and ghee at the temple and paid their obeisance.

Women along with the Deputy Commissioner and the District Police Chief paid their respects from a platform raised for them and men were allowed to go inside the holy cave to offer prayers.

Banik said necessary arrangements have been made for devotees at the shrine as lakhs of people from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to visit the temple.

The temple will remain open round the clock, she said.

Meanwhile, regular buses will ply between Shahtalai in Bilaspur and Deotsidh in Hamirpur for the devotees.

