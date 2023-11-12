Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 12 (ANI): Devotees across the country thronged temples and ghats to seek blessings on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

Devotees took a holy dip in 'Sarovar' and offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on the occasion of Diwali.

In Haridwar, devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga River, on the occasion of Diwali. Devotees took a holy dip at Sarayu ghat in Ayodhya, on the occasion.

In Andhra Pradesh, devotees offered prayers at Balaji temple in Tirupati.

A special 'Aarti' was performed at Shree Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain early this morning on the festive occasion.

A large number of devotees could be seen visiting the temple on the occasion as priests performed special puja and 'aarti.'

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance".

In a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. (ANI)

