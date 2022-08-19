New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) People in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Friday thronged temples decked up with flowers and embellishments to offer prayers on the festival of Janmashtami.

In the national capital, people were seen gathered outside temples in large numbers awaiting their turns. Tents were pitched and carpets laid outside several temple premises in the city to make room for devotees.

Stalls selling garlands and confectionary set up outside these temples were buzzing with people. Many were seen without face masks on.

"Today is a big day for us. I am an ardent follower of Lord Krishna. Every temple is decked up today. In the morning, I went to Iskcon. The aura there was different," said 25-year-old Kritima.

People were also seen carrying 'prasad' for their family members as well.

Thousands turned up at temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh amid heavy security arrangements and waited in long queues to offer prayers.

Children in colourful attires presented cultural and religious performances, while bhajans and discourses on Krishna were organised in temples across the region.

In Kurukshetra, people started thronging temples since Thursday evening.

Suresh Chander Sharma, priest at the Birla Mandir, said devotes in large numbers began arriving since the morning.

