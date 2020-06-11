India News | DGCA Asks Airlines to Check Door Seals of Planes to Avoid Pressurisation Snags

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday asked airlines to ensure meticulous adherence of the inspection procedure of door seals of planes to avoid mid-air pressurisation snags.

"The maintenance programme prescribes the procedure for the inspection of door seal condition. However, investigations have revealed that in few cases pressurisation snag occurred in the number of sectors operated by the aircraft before they were finally identified as seal failure and rectified," DGCA circular said.

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020.

To avoid recurrence of such incidents and improve the operational safety all the airlines are required to ensure meticulous adherence of the inspection procedures prescribed by the manufacturer, the circular added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)