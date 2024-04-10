New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked airlines to provide an indicative timeline required for implementing the revised flight duty norms for pilots.

In March, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) deferred the implementation of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms amid airlines seeking more time for implementing them.

Four cases related to the FDTL norms came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court this month and the court has asked the DGCA to indicate the tentative date for implementing the revised norms on May 8, the next date of hearing, according to a communication.

Against this backdrop, the watchdog has asked the airlines to indicate the timeline required to prepare a roadmap for the implementation of the revised norms.

These norms, which were to initially come into force from June 1, provide for more rest time for pilots and seek to alleviate pilot fatigue.

Once in force, pilots will get increased weekly rest time of 48 hours and the number of landings will be limited to two during night operations. Besides, the night hours for pilots will be extended to cover the period from midnight to 6 am whereas it was midnight to 5 am earlier.

Also, all airlines have to compulsorily submit quarterly fatigue reports, which "should follow a non-punitive and confidentiality policy".

